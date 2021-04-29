SHARE YOUR REGIONAL PRACTICES ON MIGRANT AND REFUGEE INTEGRATION !

REGIN, April 29, 2021

REGIN – Regions for Migrants & Refugees Integration is an EU-funded project that aims to set a common framework for migrants’ and refugees’ integration for regional governments, and to develop a set of tools to achieve inclusion. The project Consortium is led by CPMR and consists of six regions (Azores, Campania, Catalonia, Murcia, Puglia and Skåne) and three technical partners (CIDOB, Instrategies and MPG).

Discover the highlights of our first year of implementation in this infographic !

As part of the REGIN project, we intend to build an Integration Lab, consisting of a database and mapping of regional practices on migrant integration. This database aims to be a tool for mutual learning with a focus on innovative practices, challenges faced and lessons learnt.

In order to build this database, we are collecting examples of integration practices in which regional authorities are involved, either directly (e.g. leader, active partner, coordinating role…) or indirectly (e.g. support, funding,…).

You can share examples of regional practices with us by completing this online template. You may complete the information in the following languages: English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Greek, Portuguese. You may also refer to our guidelines and glossary to facilitate the sharing of relevant information.

The practices collected will undergo a preliminary analysis and selection. As a second stage, the project coordinators may wish to contact the relevant person responsible for the practices in order to complete an additional questionnaire, which will help our team of researchers to analyse and categorise relevant elements in the database.

For any additional information, please contact us at: reginproject@crpm.org