Salut a l’Àfrica, foreword

Ferran Botifoll, Barcelona – 5 de juny de 2021

Health can be defined as a good state of personal welfare. Nevertheless, some of illnesses do not disturb this state such as myopia or psoriasis for example. Some visual problems can be solved with glasses. Going to the surgeon can be useful sometimes.

In the same way, some dermal illnesses can be deleted by using specific ointments. One can survive with these kinds of problems in good developed countries. This is not the case in other parts of the world where there is not enough money to catch them or keep much needed supplies and medications at hospitals and clinics.

That is the reason why we wrote this book: “Health Care in Africa”. It is very important to make visible the health reality in the neighboring continent.

Normally, the Health System can be divided into two bodies: primary assistance, and hospitals. Primary assistance is very important for detecting epidemics for instance. Hospitals have to be very equipped. In all cases, the basic item to have is good doctors and good auxiliary sanitary workers.

Health Systems must have an important level of connectivity. An important net of computers in modern times is very necessary. A hospital is not good or bad based on the number of beds it has; it must be very well managed to be able to provide maximum care for those in need.

Health Systems may be composed of public and private sectors, but government must master them. Health is one of the most important parameters in the lives of persons. Good food and formation are the other. These three categories are the bases for a good life.

We have several experiences with the Health System in Cameroun. The worst was the death of the father of one of our correspondents there. He died for lack of dialysis in Yaoundé, in the hospital when he was around 52 years old six years ago.

A nurse told us that they probably did not know how to operate the machine. The famous football player, Samuel Eto’o from Cameroun, invested a lot of extra money in taxis and hospitals, but were they well equipped to succeed?