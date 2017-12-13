Comentaris tancats a Jaciments Comerç

Josep Juanbaró, info@sdrca.barcelona – SDRCA – Les Corts – 13 de desembre de 2017

Algèria       petroli, gas natural, ferro, zinc, plata, coure i fosfats

Angola       Petroli, gas natural, diamant, pedres precioses, kimberlita, apolipsimou, coure, manganès, or, marbre, granit negre i quars

Benín       petroli, or, marbre i pedra calcària

Botsuana       diamants

Burkina Faso       manganès, pedra calcària, marbre, or, antimoni, coure, níquel, bauxita, plom, fosfat, plata, zinc

Burundi       urani, níquel, cobalt, coure i platí

Cabo Verde

Camerun       petroli, recursos minerals

Centre Àfrica       diamants, or i urani

Comores

Congo Brazzeville       hidrocarburs, potassa, zinc, urani, coure, fosfat, gas natural

Congo Kinshasa       cobalt, coure, diamants, cobalt, or i coltan (tàntal), estany, casiterita (estany)

Costa d’Ivori

Djibouti

Egipte       petroli, gas natural, fosfats, sal, calcària i ferro

Eritrea       marbre, granit, plata, coure, zinc, or i sílice

Etiòpia       or, tàntal, marbre, potassa, ferro i gas natural

Gabon       manganès, ferro, urani, petroli, or i diamants

Gàmbia

Ghana       bauxita, or i fosfats

Guinea Bissau       petroli, bauxita i fòsfor

Guinea Conakry       bauxita, ferro, or, diamants i urani

Guinea Equatorial       petroli, metalls preciosos

Kenya

Lesotho

Libèria       ferro, diamants

Líbia       petroli, gas natural, potassi, sal marina, guix

Madagascar

Malawi

Malí       or, caolí, sal, fosfat i calcària

Marroc

Maurici

Mauritània       ferro, or i coure

Moçambic       alumini

Namíbia       diamants, urani, coure, estany plom, zenc, estany, plata i tungstè

Níger       urani, carbó, ferro, fosfats, or, petroli, estany, zenc, molibdè, ferro i fosfat de sodi

Nigèria       petroli, gas natural

Ruanda        estany (casiterita), beril·li

Sàhara Occidental       fosfats

São Tomé e Príncipe

Senegal       Fosfat de calci

Seychelles

Sierra Leone       bauxita, rutil, diamants

Somàlia       urani, ferro, estany, guix, bauxita, coure, sal, gas natural, petroli, urani i minerals rars

Suaziland

Sud-àfrica       diamants, or, platí, carbó, crom, antimoni, manganès, níquel, fosfats, urani, coure, vanadi, sal i gas natural

Sudan       petroli, or, tungstè, zinc i gas

Sudan del Sud       petroli, ferro, coure, crom, zenc, tungstè, mica, plata, or, diamants, pedra calcària

Tanzània       or, gas natural, diamants i tanzanita

Togo        ferro i fosfats

Tunísia       fosfats, ferro, zenc, petroli

Txad       petroli

Uganda        coure, cobalt, petroli

Zàmbia       coure, ciment

Zimbàbue       or, platí, diamants