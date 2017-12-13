Josep Juanbaró, info@sdrca.barcelona – SDRCA – Les Corts – 13 de desembre de 2017
Algèria petroli, gas natural, ferro, zinc, plata, coure i fosfats
Angola Petroli, gas natural, diamant, pedres precioses, kimberlita, apolipsimou, coure, manganès, or, marbre, granit negre i quars
Benín petroli, or, marbre i pedra calcària
Botsuana diamants
Burkina Faso manganès, pedra calcària, marbre, or, antimoni, coure, níquel, bauxita, plom, fosfat, plata, zinc
Burundi urani, níquel, cobalt, coure i platí
Cabo Verde
Camerun petroli, recursos minerals
Centre Àfrica diamants, or i urani
Comores
Congo Brazzeville hidrocarburs, potassa, zinc, urani, coure, fosfat, gas natural
Congo Kinshasa cobalt, coure, diamants, cobalt, or i coltan (tàntal), estany, casiterita (estany)
Costa d’Ivori
Djibouti
Egipte petroli, gas natural, fosfats, sal, calcària i ferro
Eritrea marbre, granit, plata, coure, zinc, or i sílice
Etiòpia or, tàntal, marbre, potassa, ferro i gas natural
Gabon manganès, ferro, urani, petroli, or i diamants
Gàmbia
Ghana bauxita, or i fosfats
Guinea Bissau petroli, bauxita i fòsfor
Guinea Conakry bauxita, ferro, or, diamants i urani
Guinea Equatorial petroli, metalls preciosos
Kenya
Lesotho
Libèria ferro, diamants
Líbia petroli, gas natural, potassi, sal marina, guix
Madagascar
Malawi
Malí or, caolí, sal, fosfat i calcària
Marroc
Maurici
Mauritània ferro, or i coure
Moçambic alumini
Namíbia diamants, urani, coure, estany plom, zenc, estany, plata i tungstè
Níger urani, carbó, ferro, fosfats, or, petroli, estany, zenc, molibdè, ferro i fosfat de sodi
Nigèria petroli, gas natural
Ruanda estany (casiterita), beril·li
Sàhara Occidental fosfats
São Tomé e Príncipe
Senegal Fosfat de calci
Seychelles
Sierra Leone bauxita, rutil, diamants
Somàlia urani, ferro, estany, guix, bauxita, coure, sal, gas natural, petroli, urani i minerals rars
Suaziland
Sud-àfrica diamants, or, platí, carbó, crom, antimoni, manganès, níquel, fosfats, urani, coure, vanadi, sal i gas natural
Sudan petroli, or, tungstè, zinc i gas
Sudan del Sud petroli, ferro, coure, crom, zenc, tungstè, mica, plata, or, diamants, pedra calcària
Tanzània or, gas natural, diamants i tanzanita
Togo ferro i fosfats
Tunísia fosfats, ferro, zenc, petroli
Txad petroli
Uganda coure, cobalt, petroli
Zàmbia coure, ciment
Zimbàbue or, platí, diamants