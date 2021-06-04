A NEW DEAL ON INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION

Josep Juanbaró, SDRCA (Societat per a la Difusió de les Realitats Culturals Africanes), Barcelona – June 4, 2021

SDRCA, Assoc. is a non-lucrative association (Barcelona, 2006), TVA exempt, Public Utility, and NGO-D (Madrid, 2015)

SDRCA, Assoc. has introduced new ideas in the field of International Cooperation, focusing in African countries. The improvements have been worked by individuals of ths association. The first project has been to prepare a webs platform (actual value):

laveudafrica.com (350€)

Barcelona-drassanes-per-Africa.org (350€)

africatv.cat (550€)

SDRCA.es (650€)

cruilla-cultural.org (350€)

The audience is international, overall from United States of America, The 2020 visits were about 250.000

A succeesfull project by SDRCA, Assoc. was about increasing the trade in Africa through native entrepreneurs and immigrated Africans in Barcelona. These African persons perform a bridge between Spain and African countries in the first edition.

All participants were satisfied by this CLUB41 (SDRCA, 2009). The first round of some 50 native entrepeneurs and some 50 immigrated entrepeneurs in Barcelona yielded 21 African countries from the 5 regions of Africa

Commerce Chamber of Barcelona was included inside. The Job Office wants now to deal with this CLUB41